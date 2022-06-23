Thalapathy Vijay's Vaarasudu Joins Sankranthi 2023 Box Office Race

Kollywood actor Vijay Joseph's Thalapathy66 is one of the hugely awaited projects. The makers announced the title of the movie as Vaarasudu (in Telugu) on the actor's birthday.

The film has been topping the trends over the last few days. The film is being directed by Vamsi Paidipally. Vijay and Rashmika have completed fifty percent of the shoot. The latest we hear is that the makers of the movie have even locked the release date of Vaarasudu.

On the occasion of Vijay's birthday, the makers of the movie announced that the film will hit theatres next during Pongal. Yes, Vijay's Vaarasudu is the first film to join the Sankranthi 2023 race. Vijay's first look poster from Vaarasudu has received thumping response from all quarters.

The film is produced by Dil Raju & Shirish under their production house Sri Venkateswara Creations. Apart from Vijay and Rashmika, Vaarasudu also stars Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha in pivotal roles.