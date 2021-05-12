Thalapathy Vijay's Telugu Debut Budget Will Shock You

Thalapathy Vijay is basking in the success of ‘Master’ which was the first big-ticket film to get released in theatres after the pandemic. The film was released on January 12, 2021. The film turned out to be a commercial hit at the box office.

For those who joined new to the story, Vijay is gearing up for his Telugu debut. Yes, what you read is right!. Vijay is all set to join hands with Telugu noted director Vamsi Paidipally of Oopiri fame. The film is likely to produce by Dil Raju, who’s riding high on the success of Pawan Kalyan starred Vakeel Saab. The film turned out to be the highest-grossing films of this year.

Speculations are doing the rounds that Dil Raju is said to be offering a fancy cheque to Vijay. The film is being made on a budget of Rs 160 cr and Vijay is likely to get paid more than fifty percent of the movie budget.

Dil Raju might be paying around Rs 80 and 90 cr as remuneration to Vijay. Still, it’s unclear an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited from makers end. The principal shooting of the film is expected to begin in 2022. More details about Vijay’s Telugu movie are awaited.

Currently, Thalapathy Vijay is busy shooting his tentatively titled Thalapathy 65 where he will be seen opposite Pooja Hedge.

