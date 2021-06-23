Thalapathy Vijay's Beast First Look, Actors, Director, Release Date And More

Thalapathy Vijay will soon be back to work mode. He will soon resume the shooting of his forthcoming flick 'Beast'. The makers of the movie have released two posters from Beast and both the posters received a thumping response from fans and movie buffs. Gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde has been roped to play Vijay's love interest in the film.

Thalapathy Vijay's 65th film went on floors in April and they have completed the first schedule in Georgia, Vijay returned to Chennai along with his crew during the second wave of Covid-19. The makers will soon resume the shoot in a couple of days from now. The film is likely to get release sometime in 2022.

Beast features Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Malayalam actress Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko and Yogi Babu in important roles. The film is produced by Sun Pictures and the music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.