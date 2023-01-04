Thalapathy Vijay Scores Brownie Points Over Tollywood Actors, Deets Inside

Thalapathy Vijay needs no introduction. Vijay is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Varisu. The film is all set to arrive in theatres on January 12, 2023. During the promotions for the movie, Varisu, Dil Raju revealed an interesting fact about Vijay.

Dil Raju said, "I have worked with many stars in Telugu, I had a dream of working with Vijay. I went to Chennai on some work and I went to meet him.

I was waiting for Vijay at his office, he got coffee for me by himself. He treated me well, I was shocked by his personality and kindness. I was stunned looking at Vijay's respect towards producers. The scene is still fresh in my mind, he is rich by heart". Vijay fans are going gaga over Dil Raju's statements.

However, Tollywood fans are unhappy. Netizens are asking Dil Raju if he was not happy with Telugu actors' treatment. or is it so that none of the Telugu actors have treated him well so far?

Looking at Dil Raju's comments on Vijay, it appears Varisu actor has scored a brownie point over Telugu actors.

Varisu is helmed by Vamsi Paidipally. Rashmika will be seen as the leading lady opposite Vijay in the film.