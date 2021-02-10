Thalapathy Vijay Gets Whopping Advance From Top Telugu Production House

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most sought after actors in the entertainment industry. Currently, he is basking in the success of 'Master' which was released in last month. The film went on to become a commercial hit at the box office. While the Telugu version Master also did a decent business at the box office. Master continues to perform on big screens, especially in Tamil Nadu. The film has also performed well on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Grapevine suggests that Telugu top production house Mythri Movie Makers seems to have paid some fancy advance amount to Vijay. If reports are to be believed, Mythri Movie Makers paid Rs 10 cr to Vijay and they are looking forward to associate with him. On the other hand, Mythri Movie Makers are searching for the director. If they find a director with suitable scrip, then, Vijay's film with Mythri Movie Makers will be officially on cards.