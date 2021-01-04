Thalapathy Vijay Gets His Way For Master: Tamil Nadu Govt Nod To 100pc Theatre Occupancy

Ilayathalapathy Vijay met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswamy recently to request him to allow 100% seat occupancy in theatres. Now, it appears that his efforts have yielded fruits. In a latest development, the Tamil Nadu government has given its nod to allow full occupancy in theatres.

Pongal being one of the biggest festivals for Tamilians, Kollywood actors like Vijay and STR had put in a request to the Tamil nadu government to permit theatres to function with audience full capacity. It's worth mentioning here that besides Vijay's Master, STR's Eeswaran too is slated for release during Pongal.

The Tamil Nadu government passed an order that stated thus: “The seating capacity of Cinemas/theatres/Multiplexes shall be permitted to increase from existing 0% to 100% by following the Standard Operating Procedure issued already. Further, in order to create awareness among the spectators, the precautionary measures for Covid 19 shall also be screened during the showtime.”

Currently, theatres in Tamil Nadu have been functioning with 50pc capacity. After the MHA gave its nod to reopening of theatres, Tamil Nadu threw open the doors of theatres on November 10.

