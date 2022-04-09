Thalapathy Vijay Cameo In Shah Rukh Khan Film?

It has been more than a decade that Thalapathy Vijay chose acting as his profession. He has enjoys a loyal fan following which are not in hundreds or thousands, but lakhs across the globe.

If reports are to be believed, Thalapathy Vijay is all set to play a fifteen-minute cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film which will be directed by Atlee Kumar.

Vijay and Atlee had worked together for Mersal, Bigil and Theri. All the three films have became blockbusters at Chennai box office. Vijay and Atlee are going to create the same magic in Shah Rukh's film.

This news is based on a strong buzz doing the round after SRK promoted Vijay's Beast trailer. Let's wait for an official confirmation from the makers' end.

In the meantime, Vijay is awaiting the release of the much-anticipated film 'Beast'. The film is directed by Nelson and it features Pooja Hegde as the female lead opposite Vijay. Beast is slated for release in theatres on April 13, 2022.