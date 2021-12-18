ThaggedeLe: Pushpa Massive Blockbuster With 71 Crore from Worldwide Box Office on Day 1

Looks like stylish star Allu Arjun's hard work for Pushpa has paid off in a big way. The film has kept the cash registers ringing ever since it opened in theatres.

The actor's performance in the film has come in for a lot of appreciation from critics and audience a like. According to trade reports, Pushpa has managed to earn Rs 71 cr at the worldwide box office.

The film is heading towards joining the Rs 100 cr club in just two days after its theatrical release.

Pushpa The Rise is helmed by Sukumar and produced under the banner, Mythri Movie Makers.

Rashmika is seen as the female lead in the film. Samantha's Oo Anatav song has become a rage and the song is topping the music charts.