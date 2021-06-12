Telugu TV Anchors Who Became Heroines in Tollywood

The magic of cinema is a colorful world. Many people dream of living in those colors. However, very few of them are able to fulfill those goals. Usually, a lot of girls enter the industry to become heroines. Some people become star heroines without any effort. To excel as a heroine, one must have beauty, performance as well as luck. Coming to Tollywood, some Telugu anchors got lucky. They used hosting as a gateway to films. Check out who they are...

Niharika Konidela

Mega Daughter Niharika Konidela entered the industry as an anchor and later became a heroine. Initially, she worked as an anchor for a dance show. She won brownie points for her hosting skills. After that, the web series came knocking at her door. She made her entry into Tollywood as a lead actress in the movie 'Oka Manasu'.

Regina Cassandra

Most people are not aware that Regina, Tollywood's leading lady, once worked as an anchor. Prior to her entry as a heroine, she worked as an anchor for a quiz show which aired on a TV channel. She made her debut as a heroine at the age of 16 with the film 'Kanda Naal Mudhal (2005)'. In 2012, she was introduced to the Telugu audience in the film Shiva Manasulo Shruti (SMS).

Swathi

Colors Swathi became popular on the television screen at an early age with the 'Colors' program. The success of her 2008 film Ashta Chamma, in which she played the heroine, earned her a reputation as a talented actress, and many opportunities followed. In 2008, she won a Nandi Award for the film.

Anasuya Bhardwaj

Anasuya Bhardwaj is currently the top anchor on the Telugu small screen. Anasuya, who started her career with NTR's 'Naga (2003)', later became an anchor through a comedy show. This hot anchor shines on the silver screen in between while also anchoring on one side. Anasuya, who is popular with most TV shows, has even worked in a few films since the beginning of her career. Her role in Ram Charan's Rangasthalam earned her much applause.

Sreemukhi

Sreemukhi also started her career as an anchor. She still anchors shows, occasionally starring in movies. In 2015, Sreemukhi was seen in the movie Chandrika. She was also one of the contestants on Telugu Bigg Boss.

Rashmi Gautam

Rashmi Gautam is a name to reckon with on the Telugu small screen. She is also one of the top anchors right now. She started anchoring in 2007 and is now a heroine. Prior to that, the beauty had worked as a character artiste in several movies. Rashmi was introduced as the heroine in the 2016 movie, Guntur Talkies.