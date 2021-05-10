Telugu TV Anchor And Actor TNR Succumbs To COVID-19

May 10, 2021, 10:31 IST
- Sakshi Post

The dangerous coronavirus has not spared anyone. Common man, journalists, film celebrities and even doctors are falling prey to COVID-19. 

Today, a top Telugu anchor and actor, TNR passed away. He had been battling COVID-19 for the past few days and  succumbed to the infection in the early hours of Monday. The sudden death of TNR has shocked the entire film industry as well as the media fraternity.

Condolence messages have been pouring for TNR, who is the latest person to succumb to COVID-19. Here are some Condolence messages from Twitter.

Advertisement
Back to Top