Telugu TV Anchor And Actor TNR Succumbs To COVID-19

The dangerous coronavirus has not spared anyone. Common man, journalists, film celebrities and even doctors are falling prey to COVID-19.

Today, a top Telugu anchor and actor, TNR passed away. He had been battling COVID-19 for the past few days and succumbed to the infection in the early hours of Monday. The sudden death of TNR has shocked the entire film industry as well as the media fraternity.

Condolence messages have been pouring for TNR, who is the latest person to succumb to COVID-19. Here are some Condolence messages from Twitter.

Not only best interviewer but also proved as a good actor in playback film...miss you sir💔#RIPTNR pic.twitter.com/JkrUs1Vgwz — RCFAN-SK18🦁 (@Rcfan_sk) May 10, 2021

Very shocked to hear this news 😑💔😥 Rip TNR gaaru 🙏 One of the best interviewer nd host 😥 #Covid19 #TNR #RIPTNR pic.twitter.com/VgABW9fERR — Shashidharreddy (@Shashi262602) May 10, 2021

Shocked to hear that TNR gaaru passed away .. have seen few of his interviews and he was the best when it came to his research and ability to get his guests to speak their heart out . Condolences and strength to the family 🙏🏼 #RIPTNR pic.twitter.com/3WQXQaQR3Y — Urstruly Karun prince-031 (@badboykarun031) May 10, 2021

We lost another loved one 🥵 Please be very careful and take care of yourself and your loved once #RIPTNR — Ashok Pragada (@pragadaashok) May 10, 2021

