Telugu TV Actress Held In Drugs Raid At Versova Mumbai

After the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, we have heard of many stories of big stars taking drugs. The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested many people on the basis of a drug angle in connection with 'Kai Po Che' star's death. Kangana Ranaut also made shocking statements on various stars and their drug addiction. NCB questioned Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and many others. NCB has arrested and summoned many actors in connection with its probe in the drugs case. Some of the Tollywood heroines' names also cropped up. Recently news broke out that NCB has arrested a Telugu actor.

Chand Mohammad, a drug peddler was caught red-handed at the Bandra railway station on January 2. NCB officials said that 400 grams of mephedrone was seized from the person. NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said that Mohammad was taken into custody and was interrogated. Police raided a hotel in Mira Road. NCB has arrested an actress who acted in a few serials.

Authorities have been conducting raids on Versova and Mira roads in Mumbai since Friday and have already arrested three people and seized a mephedrone (drug) worth about Rs 10 lakh from them.

The NCB official said in a press note that, "NCB Mumbai intercepted a suspect at Gurunanak Marg, Bandra Railway station (west) on 02/01/2021, and recovered 400 gram of MD from Chand Mohammad, resident of Bandra area in person and from his scooty.”