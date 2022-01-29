Telugu Short Film Street Student Chosen For NHRC Award

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, India has selected ‘Street Student’ by Mr. Akula Sandeep for the first prize of Rs. 2 lakh of its seventh prestigious Short Film Award Competition. It received a record 190 entries received from various parts of the country.

The film shows the story of a street urchin to send across a strong message on Right to Education and how the society needs to support it. It is in Telugu with sub-titles in English.

‘Karfew’ by Mr. Romi Meitei has been selected for the Second prize of Rs. 1.5 lakh. The film, through the story of a child in Manipur, pitches in hope for a better world, wherein people’s right to life, liberty, dignity and equality can be protected against odds including stereotyped fear psychosis. It is in Meiteilon language with sub-titles in English.

‘Munghyar’ by Mr. Nilesh Ambedkar has been selected for the Third prize of Rs. 1 lakh. The film is a poignant tale of the victims of discrimination on the basis of caste and creed amounting to violation of right to life, liberty, equality and dignity. It is in Marathi with sub-titles in English.

The Commission has also decided that this year, it will give a cash award of Rs.50,000/- each to the films selected for the ‘Certificate of Special Mention’ also. The three films in this category are:

‘Main Special Hoon’ by Ms. Reena Kaur Dhillon, depicts the challenges of children suffering from Down Syndrome and raises concerns on their right to life with dignity and equality. It is in Hindi with sub-titles in English. ‘Snake under the bed’ by Mr. Romi Meitei, through the story of a young man, is a take on how the overbearing presence of security forces may leave an indelible mark on the psyche of the people by being in constant fear of losing their right to life and liberty. It is in Meiteilon with sub-titles in English. ‘Khisa’ by Mr. Rajesh Pritam More, through the story of a child, depicts stereotypes, which may blind our sense of reason, and cause social divide violating the right to life, liberty, equality and dignity. It is in Marathi with sub-titles in English.

Co-incidentally in all the award winning films, children are the catalyst in raising important human rights concerns and exposing stereotypical thinking of society.

The Full Commission, chaired by the NHRC Chairperson, Mr. Justice Arun Mishra comprising Members, Mr. Justice M.M. Kumar, Mrs. Jyotika Kalra, Dr. D.M Mulay and Mr. Rajiv Jain selected the award winning films. The other members of the selection panel included NHRC Secretary General, Mr. Bimbadhar Pradhan, Director General (I), Mr. Santosh Mehra, Registrar (Law), Mr. Surajit Dey, Joint Secretary, Mr. H.C. Chaudhary, Dy. Director (M&C), Mr. Jaimini Kr. Srivastava and External Experts, Mr. Arun Chadha, National Award winning film maker and former ADG Doordarshan, Mrs. Deepa Chandra.

The aim of the NHRC Short Film Award Scheme is to encourage and acknowledge cinematic and creative efforts towards the promotion and protection of human rights.

The Commission intends to organize a festival of award winning films and the award ceremony sometime later.