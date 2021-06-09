Telugu Movies Tuck Jagadish, Love Story Gearing Up For Theatrical Release

Natural star Nani’s Tuck Jagadish and Akkineni Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story were supposed to release in April just a week apart. But, the releases of both the movies were postponed in the last minute due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

With the cases declining over the past few days, Telangana Chief Minister is planning to lift the lockdown completely and rumour has it that he might grant permission for theatres to open up. We have learnt from our sources that Telugu producers are gearing up for the theatrical release of their films.

If reports are to be believed, Nani’s Tuck Jagadish and Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story would be releasing in the middle of August, as the makers of both the movies are waiting to see the response of the films which will hit theatres in June and July.

The official release date of Tuck Jagadish and Love Story will be decided once the Telangana government allows permission for theatres to open.

Vishwak Sen’s Paagal, Rana Daggubati’s Viraata Parvam, Gopichand’s Seetimaar are waiting to hit the screens. All Telugu films which were postponed due to COVID-19 will soon hit the screens. We are going to witness back-to-back releases for a couple of months. Are you excited to watch films in theatres again? Let us know in the comments section below.