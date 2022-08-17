Telugu Movies Nominated for SIIMA 2021

The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) are back with its 10th edition and the event will be held in September. The event is organized by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Brinda Prasad Adusimilli. The organisers will be felicitating filmmakers of the South with SIIMA. If you are waiting to know the Venue of SIIMA awards, let me tell you that, SIIMA awards 2022 is gonna be held in the Garden city of Bengaluru on September 10 and 11. Here is the list of Telugu movies that got nominated for SIIMA 2022.

Stylish Star Allu Arjun's Pushpa was a smash hit in 2021. The film was nominated for SIIMA awards with 12 nominations. Balakrishna's Akhanda was also nominated, it was the first film that brought huge returns at the box office last year. Balakrishna's Akhanda has received ten nominations, as per the news. Naveen Polishetty's Jathi Ratnalu has also been nominated for SIIMA awards with eight nominations.

Vaishnav Tej's Uppena did tremendous business and it was a big hit in the actor's career as it was his debut film. Vaishnav Tej's Uppena is also nominated for SIIMA awards with eight nominations for this year. Which film do you think will bag the best movie of 2021? Please do let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.