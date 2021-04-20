Telugu Movie Shoots Continue Despite Second Wave As Tollywood Actors Brave COVID Fears

The second wave of coronavirus is creating a lot of trouble for people. In 2020, people had experienced a completely different situation and got adjusted to it. But, now the second wave of COVID-19 is showing its effect in another way. The state governments are issuing new guidelines to try and curb the spread of infection. The Telangana government has decided not to go for a complete lockdown and also said that the shooting of the films will not be halted.

Most of the film stars like Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and many others are continuing to work for their respective movies despite the second wave of coronavirus.

It is all known that Prabhas has started a new schedule of shooting for Radhe Shyam in Hyderabad. Radha Krishna Kumar, the director of the film made it clear that they are left with just a few days of work more and wanted to complete the shooting as quickly as possible. He further added that they are not going to postpone their work schedule. He mentioned that they are following all SoPs during the shooting.

Allu Arjun is also working for Pushpa, helmed by Sukumar. The shooting of the film is going on in Hyderabad.

Producer Ravi Shankar speaking to a news daily stated, "We have already announced our release date (August 13), so we need to work towards it.” “Moreover, all the precautions are being taken, and Allu Arjun garu has been very supportive."

He further added, "Yes COVID-19 is worrying, but we have asked most of the crew who are in their mid-40s to take vaccines as per the government norms."

He also made it clear that if anyone tests positive for coronavirus, they will be isolated and the shooting will take place with the rest of the team.