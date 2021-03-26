Movie Rang De

Star Cast Nithin, Keerthy Suresh

Director Venky Atluri

Producer Naga Vamsi

Music Devi Sri Prasad

Run Time 2h 10min

Release 26th March, 2021

Actor Nithiin has pinned huge hopes on Rang De as his last outing 'CHECK' failed to live up to audience expectations. Looks like Nithiin's prayers and hard work have paid off. The film is getting positive response from all quarters. Nithiin fans and audience are tweeting about the film on social media. Some of them are predicting that Rang De will be a blockbuster hit of this week. Let's go to Rang De story.

Plot: Nithiin (Arjun) and Keerthy Suresh (Anu) are neighbours in the film, they grow up together but they never share a good rapport. Arjun hates Anu and they keep on quarrelling for everything. It's childhood rivalry between them. Arjun prepares for GMAT to do an MBA. He also plans to clear the GMAT without taking Anu's help so as to prove his potential to her.

In the process, Nithiin's family pressures him to get hitched to Keerthy Suresh. Though they both are rivals in the film the agreed to get married but there is a reason behind it which you will find out in the movie. After their marriage, they both leave to Dubai to pursue MBA. Will they fight even after marriage like kids? Why were they forced to get married? How do they fine tune their crumbling relationship into a beautiful story is the crux of the story.

Performance: Nithiin looks cool and handsome in the film. Once again, Nithiin proves that he can pull off any role easily. Nithiin manages emotional scenes pretty well. Few comedy scenes between Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh are superb. Keerthy Suresh has also excelled in every scene of the film. The other cast of the film Naresh, Rohini, Suhas, Abhinav and Vennela also given decent performance in the film.

Plus Points:

Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh outstanding performance

Climax

Minus Points:

Slow Narration

Routine run of the mill story

Verdict: It is a predictable film and the climax of the film felt rushed. Still, it's worth to watch. All the artistes have carried the film on their shoulders and made it watchable. Nithiin, Keerthy Suresh and other actors' performances keeps everyone glued to their seats.