Telugu Movie Raja Raja Chora Leaked On Torrents

Raja Raja Chora is a Telugu film written and directed by debutante Hasith Goli. Produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory, the film stars Sree Vishnu, Megha Akash, Sunaina, and Ravi Babu in pivotal roles. The film hit theaters across the Telugu states on August 19, 2021.

Raja Raja Chora has opened to mixed responses from the audience. Now, the latest we hear is that the film has been leaked on piracy websites like Movierulz, iBomma among others. Raja Raja Chora has fallen prey to piracy on the very first day of its release itself. Raja Raja Chora is the story of Bhaskar (Sree Vishnu) who is a thief. He falls in love with Sanjana (Megha Akash). To save his love, he pretends to be a techie. Bhaskar, who is a routine thief makes a plan to stop robbing after a big plan. But does he succeed? Watch the movie to find out.

It is always good to enjoy movies in theatres or you should wait for its digital release. Recording a movie on a phone or a camera and streaming it online amounts to an offence. If you come across such cases, report to the anti-piracy cell.