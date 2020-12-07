Telugu Movie Bombhaat Leaked On Movierulz, Tamilrockers For Free Download

Bombhaat stars Sai Sushanth Reddy, Chandini Chowdary, and Simran Choudary is a Telugu-language science fiction drama. Bombhaat is directed by Raghavendra Varma and produced by Vishwas Hannurkar under the Sucheta DreamWorks Productions banner. The movie was released on December 3 and it is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

In the latest development, the movie Bombhaat has been leaked online by torrent sites such as Movierulz, Tamilrockers, and other piracy websites for free HD download. Earlier, Middle Class Melodies was leaked online. Now, Bombhaat has become a victim of online piracy.

The movie revolves around a young man where luck is never on his side and constantly battles his comedic misfortune. But things take a serious turn after he gets entangled in an epic revenge story between his God Father and the Mad Scientist, who is chasing a dangerously powerful formula. A tale of twisted love, with sparks of Sci-Fi, and a deadly plot of vengeance. Will the power of science finally triumph over fate?

The film is presented by K. Raghavendra Rao and the music is scored by Josh B.