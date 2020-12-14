Twitter India on Monday released a list of male South Indian actors who dominated the micro-blogging site this 2020. Twitter India had shared the list of the top 10 female stars and top 10 male stars who were fans' favourite on Twitter.

Our Telugu stars including Mahesh Babu, Power star Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and his father Megastar Chiranjeevi dominated the list this time

Every year, Twitter India analyses multiple trends on the micro-blogging site to curate lists about the most talked about actors and actresses and this year, Keerthy Suresh and Mahesh Babu grabbed the Number 1 position on Most Tweeted About South Indian Superstars list.

In the Top 10 actors' list, Mahesh Babu ranks on top followed by Powerstar Pawan Kalyan. While Jr NTR and Suriya grabbed the fourth and fifth position, Allu Arjun took the sixth spot. Ram Charan was at seven and Chiranjeevi took the last spot. Tamil actor Vijay was in number 3 and Dhanush was at number 8 and super star Mohanlal was the only actor from Malayalam who was at number 9.

While in the list of female actors, the Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh topped the list, Kajal Aggarwal was in the second spot, Samantha Akkineni on number 3. The rest to follow were Rashmika, Pooja Hegde, Taapsee Pannu, Tammannah, Rakul Preet Singh, Shruti Haasan and the surprising one was Trisha who figured in the 10th spot.

Check out the complete list here: