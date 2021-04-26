Telugu Horror Film "Maranam" With Never Seen Before Concept... Coming Soon

Young actor director Veer Sagar is synonymous known with feature films and short films. Now, he is coming up with a different concept Horror film titled "Maranam". The Theatrical Trailer is out and it has been receiving a huge response from the netizens.

Audiences are praising the trailer for its visual effects, sound effects and the main concept of dream traveling. As the Trailer is getting huge response, makers are planning to release the film soon.

Sree Rapaka of RGV's Naked fame is playing the main lead and Veer Sagar is directing this film and also playing the protagonist. Hrithika singh, Prarthana Huparikar, Madhuri Chiguru, Mamatha Bhaskar, sandeep kadime, Harish KHM, Satish Saripalli are seen playing important roles. B Renuka is bankrolling the movie.