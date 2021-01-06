Telugu Film Producers Request KCR To Permit 100% Occupancy In AP, Telangana Theatres

It has been more than six months theatres have been shut down due to pandemic across the nation. Many of the movies haven't released in theatres and they are eagerly waiting for the government to grant permission for 100 per cent occupancy. Pongal festival is around the corner and it is the right time for any actor or filmmaker to fetch profits at the box office.

The latest news we hear is Telugu Film Producers Council (TFPC) requested Telangana Chief Minister KCR to increase the occupancy in movie theatres from 50 per cent to 100 per cent in both the states.

Film chamber president Narayandas Kishandas Narang said in a letter to CM KCR "The government of Tamil Nadu has increased the seating capacity in cinema theatres and multiplexes from 50 to 100 per cent duly the following SOP, taking into account the decrease in COVID-19 cases day by day, and the problems faced by the theatres and multiplexes. We request both the Chief Ministers of AP and Telangana and other concerned ministers and departments to issue necessary orders to increase the occupancy in cinema theatres from 50 per cent to 100 per cent which will help the management of cinema theatres and multiplexes meet the necessary expenditure for maintenance of theatres and multiplexes in both the states," said T. Prasanna Kumar and Mohan Vadlapatla, the secretaries of the Telugu Film Producers Council.