Telugu Film Industry Dominated By Families, Says Top Actress

Amala Paul used to rule Tollywood a long time ago. She has been missing from the industry for quite a while now. Amala Paul has confined herself to doing Tamil and Malayalam films.

If you are wondering, why Amala Paul is not signing Telugu projects, here's a scoop we got. Amala Paul reportely made a sensational statement in her recent interview.

Amala Paul has opened up about her bitter experience in the Telugu film industry. The actress is believed to have told to a leading tabloid that she couldn't do many Telugu films because of the roles that came her way. She said, "When I went to the Telugu industry, I realized that there was the family concept. There, the industry is very much dominated by these families and their fans. And the kind of films that they were making at that point were very different. There would always be two actresses and we'd be there for the love scenes, songs and everything was very glamorous. They were very commercial films and I couldn't connect much with that industry at that point of time, so I did very few films there."

On the career front, Amala Paul will next be seen in Teacher. She also has two more Malayalam films, Christopher and Aadujeevitham, in the pipeline.

