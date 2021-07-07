Telugu Celebs Mourn The Loss Of Dilip Kumar

Legendary actor of Indian cinema, Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday morning due to health and age-related issues.

A few days ago, Dilip Kumar was admitted to Hinduja Hospital after complaining of breathlessness and breathed his last this morning at 7:30 AM.

The Tollywood, Mollywood, Sandalwood fraternity have expressed their condolences over the huge loss to the film industry.



Chiranjeevi, Mohan Lal, Kichcha Sudeep, and several actors tweeted about the sad news.

Check out the tweets below:

Dilip Kumar Sir is no longer with us! He was and always will be a legend.

His legacy will continue to live in our hearts! My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends 🙏🏼 #ripdilipkumar pic.twitter.com/oelJYdGwj8 — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) July 7, 2021

An Era comes to an END in the Indian Film Industry.Deeply Saddened by the passing of LEGEND #DilipKumar Saab. One of the GREATEST Actors India has ever produced,an Acting Institution & a National Treasure. Enthralled the world for several decades.May his soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/f5Wb7ATs6T — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar Saab's contribution to the growth of Indian cinema is priceless. Rest in Peace sir. You will be missed — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) July 7, 2021

The world hailed him as the greatest actor of all time,a brilliant orator and an epitome of unaffected simplicity.He will remain an inspiration to many generations of actors and an enigma to me.Legends live forever!!

RIP DilipKumarJi.🙏🏼🙏🏼. pic.twitter.com/DAHdfopMqu — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 7, 2021

The greatest. #DilipKumar sahab. I remember watching #Shakti as a child. The only time I ever saw the Legendary BigB clash with a Titan. — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) July 7, 2021