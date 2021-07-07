Telugu Celebs Mourn The Loss Of Dilip Kumar

Jul 07, 2021, 10:51 IST
- Sakshi Post

Legendary actor of Indian cinema, Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday morning due to health and age-related issues.

A few days ago, Dilip Kumar was admitted to Hinduja Hospital after complaining of breathlessness and breathed his last this morning at 7:30 AM. 
The Tollywood, Mollywood, Sandalwood fraternity have expressed their condolences over the huge loss to the film industry.
 

Chiranjeevi, Mohan Lal, Kichcha Sudeep, and several actors tweeted about the sad news. 

Check out the tweets below:

