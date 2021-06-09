Telugu Bigg Boss Winner Rahul Sipligunj Marrying Ashu Reddy

Bigg Boss winner and singer Rahul Sipligunj is back in the news. It is known that he was dating former Bigg Boss contestant Ashu Reddy. The couple would share pictures on social media every now and then. Yesterday, Rahul Sipligunj surprised everyone by sharing a new picture with Ashu Reddy, he mentioned in the caption... “ Surprise announcement!️ with @ashu_uuu

Rahul Sipligunj enjoys a good fan following in Telugu states. A section of the fans have started guessing that their marriage is on the cards. On the other hand, people are asking, if they going to work together in a movie or web series. Rahul Sipligunj's comments section has been filled with a lot of questions. Only Rahul Sipligunj can answer to all those questions. Check out the post here...

Rahul Sipligunj emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season-3 and the show was hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. It is worth mentioning here that the new season of Bigg Boss Telugu season-5 is on cards. The TV reality show is expected to launch sometime in July.