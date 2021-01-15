Cricketer Rohit Sharma who was in Australia surprised Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 winner, Abijeet. Rohit telephoned Abijeet and congratulated him over winning the most prestigious title and he had sent his jersey as gift to Abi. The BB Telugu 4 winner took to his Twitter and shared the good news. Abijeet said that he was a great fan of Rohit Sharma and thanked him for the wonderful gift. Here is the tweet made by Abijeet.

DAY MADE. The Hitman @ImRo45 says Hello from Australia! Thanks for this wonderful gift @Hanumavihari!! Get well soon. You showed amazing character at the highest level of the game, in a pressure situation. Contnd. pic.twitter.com/GMAVS6hgt8 — Abijeet (@Abijeet) January 14, 2021

He shared the photo on his Instagram and captioned it as, "DAY MADE. The Hitman @rohitsharma45 says Hello from Australia! Thanks for this wonderful gift @viharigh !! Get well soon. You showed amazing character at the highest level of the game, in a pressure situation."

He further wrote, "What can I say, when the Hitman is batting, I drop everything I'm doing and watch. It isn't batting, it is pure artistry in action. Such a fanboy moment. Thank You Rohit !!"

Abijeet said that, "Many don't know, but as I child I had only one ambition. I wanted to be a cricketer. That didn't happened, life had other plans. But even today, Cricket brings out that little child in me."

Finally, he completed his post, "Pulis! Let's support our boys in Australia. Let's do our bit in making sure the Border-Gavaskar Trophy stays with us!"