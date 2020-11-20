Telugu Bigg Boss Viewers Want Eliminated Contestant Noel Back In The Show

Looks like this week has been a roller-coaster week for Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants, right from housemates fighting against each other during the nomination process. This week, the entertainment level of the show has increased a lot, contestants family members visiting the show has made the show all the more interesting. Now, all are eagerly waiting to meet Lasya’s son ‘Junnu’ who is all set to appear in tonight's episode along with his father. It’s a must-watch episode.

Recently, the channel team has put out a poll on social media, whom they would like to see on the show from eliminated contestants and they have given options with Noel, Divi, Amma Rajasekhar and Mehboob. Most of the audience are seen requesting show makers to give a re-entry chance to Noel who has been walked out of the house due to health issues. It remains to be seen whether the show makers will bring Noel back to the show or not. There’s a buzz doing the rounds on social media circles that Kumar Sai is likely to make re-entry into the house by this weekend.

If you are eagerly waiting for tonight's episode then this news is for you. Who will be the next captain of the house is yet to be known in tonight’s episode. Abhijeet, Akhil and Dethadi Harika are battling it out with each other. According to reliable sources, Dethadi Harika is the new captain of the house. Sadly, she has been nominated for this week's elimination. If she escapes elimination this weekend then she will safe zone even in next week due to her captaincy power. Let’s wait and watch.