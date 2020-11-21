Telugu Bigg Boss Fans Change Loyalty From Harika To Monal, Find Out Why

Nov 21, 2020, 10:44 IST
- Sakshi Post

It’s time to witness another round of elimination. Now, it’s time for Nagarjuna to school the housemates for the performance during the week. Last night, Monal proved that she can do anything in the house. She left everyone shocked in the house especially Akhil Sarthak. If you may recall, last week during the same captaincy task, Akhil underestimated Monal that she can’t perform well in the tasks. It’s a waste of trusting her. She might have hurt with his words and she proved her talent in last night's captaincy task. Bigg Boss assigned the task for captaincy contenders Abhijeet, Akhil and Dethadi.

They should choose their housemates whom they want to carry on their shoulders. Abhijeet-Avinash, Akhil-Sohel and Dethadi Harika seen as pairs in the task. The participants had to sit on their shoulders, whoever stays the longer wins and becomes the new captain. However, Abhijeet and Akhil couldn’t play as Sohel and Avinash were unable to balance them. But, Monal is seen carrying Harika for a long time. Bigg Boss show viewers are congratulating and praising Monal for performing well in the task. Most of them are seem to have changed their decision and they are supporting for proving her talent. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets:

