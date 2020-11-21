Telugu Bigg Boss Fans Change Loyalty From Harika To Monal, Find Out Why

It’s time to witness another round of elimination. Now, it’s time for Nagarjuna to school the housemates for the performance during the week. Last night, Monal proved that she can do anything in the house. She left everyone shocked in the house especially Akhil Sarthak. If you may recall, last week during the same captaincy task, Akhil underestimated Monal that she can’t perform well in the tasks. It’s a waste of trusting her. She might have hurt with his words and she proved her talent in last night's captaincy task. Bigg Boss assigned the task for captaincy contenders Abhijeet, Akhil and Dethadi.

They should choose their housemates whom they want to carry on their shoulders. Abhijeet-Avinash, Akhil-Sohel and Dethadi Harika seen as pairs in the task. The participants had to sit on their shoulders, whoever stays the longer wins and becomes the new captain. However, Abhijeet and Akhil couldn’t play as Sohel and Avinash were unable to balance them. But, Monal is seen carrying Harika for a long time. Bigg Boss show viewers are congratulating and praising Monal for performing well in the task. Most of them are seem to have changed their decision and they are supporting for proving her talent. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets:

First time gained respect for Monal....doing a physical task for others captaincy task.#Monal #BiggBossTelugu4 #respect — rahul (@james46811) November 21, 2020

After today’s captaincy episode I feel #Monal should stay and #Lasya or #Ariyana can eliminate. They did not do much in this week except for crying 😭 #BiggBossTelugu4 — Suhitha (@SuhithaVatti) November 21, 2020

Good job #Monal ..finally started your game. Keep going like this. You don’t need anyone to go forward in the game. First time I liked #Monal today #BiggBossTelugu4 — Suhitha (@SuhithaVatti) November 21, 2020

#BiggBossTelugu4#Monal we all started liking you.

You are proving yourself.

Wish.. you should continue few more weeks — Sid 🐢🐌 (@Sidmakara) November 21, 2020

After the task #Harika #Monal and #Lasya were hugging each other Harika asked Ariyana to join as well Ariyana used to be jealous of Harika but Harika always supported Ariyana 🤷‍♂️ Finally, Ariyana realised how good Harika is and gave up her jealousy, I guess 👈#BiggBossTelugu4 — Why that (@HeeZG0ne) November 21, 2020