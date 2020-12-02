This Telugu Bigg Boss Contestant's Elimination Confirmed

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu has been hitting the headlines since its launch. Abhijeet, Harika, Sohel, Akhil and others locked inside the Bigg Boss house. The much-awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will air on December 20 and viewers are excited to know who will finally walk away with the winner’s trophy home. Before that, the show organizer may eliminate two contestants from the controversial show. Talking about nominated contestants of this week are Abhijeet, Harika, Akhil, Monal and Avinash.

Ideally, most of them have thought it would be Avinash or Monal will leave the house this Sunday. If reports are to be believed, Avinash and Monal may not get evict even this week as the audience might have impressed with their performance and they bagged better votes than Dethadi Harika. Yes, what you read is right. It is being said on social media that Harika is likely to get eliminated this Sunday. She also seems to fetch fewer votes from her fans and followers. Harika is very a strong player in the house.

She lost respect among the audience when she nominated Abhijeet after listening to the host Nagarjuna’s words.But, Nagarjuna never mentioned anywhere to be far from Abhijeet, he just suggested Harika to focus on game. Abhijeet has a massive fan following outside of the house and his fans might have decided to eliminate her. Post-Saturday episode, Harika is unable to concentrate on the game being far from Abhijeet and getting close to Abhijeet. Harika's sudden behavior has set tongues wagging on social media. We have managed to gather a few tweets for our audience, take a look at them:

#BiggBossTelugu4 #Harika did not give a single bottle to #Abhijeet in fact she took bottles from abhi. So dear Harika fans don’t spread your false propagandas 😂 watch unseen to get to know more #FakeHarika #NoAbhika #OnlyAbhijeet — Crazy_Robert 🗽🗽 (@Crazy_Robert12) December 2, 2020

#Harika is the Target of @StarMaa for this weekend!

8 times Captaincy contender, Lvl-2 RFT, Only strongest female player and this is how they play the stupid politics to keep their favorite contestants! 👇 #CheapTricks #BiggBossTelugu4 @iamnagarjuna pic.twitter.com/qt4Z5At47u — PROUD INDIAN 🇮🇳 (@IamRahool) December 2, 2020

#harika nominate cheyyi #abhi ni duranga undu ani @iamnagarjuna

Anale

But her double standards were questioned

Again she did the same

Cam mundu I should repay #monal

But gave bottle to save #abhi

To exclude #monal out of 4 race

Is she for real 😡#bb4#starmaa#BiggBossTelugu4 — Mihika Mittal💃 (@MihikaMital) December 2, 2020

#BiggBossTelugu4 #Harika eliminate ayithe obviously that support will go to #Abhijeet . Don’t split your votes. Abhi fans Abhi ke veyyandi. I can’t see him like a lonely bird in the house. — Crazy_Robert 🗽🗽 (@Crazy_Robert12) December 2, 2020

I wish #Sohel should win T2F and #Akhil should eliminate next week .. This week #Avinash mostly will pack his bags bcos he made srama with eviction pass .. #Harika also may pack There r chances .. #Monal will be there till finale for obv reasons #biggbosstelugu4 — So What!!! (@subbu99993) December 1, 2020

Ee week #Harika eliminate aithe, it will impact #Abijeet for sure.. Finale ki split cheyyakapothe saripotundi or maxx.. last but one week appudu ayina okay.. 🤷‍♂️ But ee week Harika ni save cheskovadam important.. Wat are you guys scared of? 👈#BiggBossTelugu4 https://t.co/QTaC6XSAxG — Why that (@HeeZG0ne) December 1, 2020