This Telugu Bigg Boss Contestant's Elimination Confirmed

Dec 02, 2020, 10:54 IST
- Sakshi Post

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu has been hitting the headlines since its launch. Abhijeet, Harika, Sohel, Akhil and others locked inside the Bigg Boss house. The much-awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will air on December 20 and viewers are excited to know who will finally walk away with the winner’s trophy home. Before that, the show organizer may eliminate two contestants from the controversial show. Talking about nominated contestants of this week are Abhijeet, Harika, Akhil, Monal and Avinash.

Ideally, most of them have thought it would be Avinash or Monal will leave the house this Sunday. If reports are to be believed, Avinash and Monal may not get evict even this week as the audience might have impressed with their performance and they bagged better votes than Dethadi Harika. Yes, what you read is right. It is being said on social media that Harika is likely to get eliminated this Sunday. She also seems to fetch fewer votes from her fans and followers. Harika is very a strong player in the house.

She lost respect among the audience when she nominated Abhijeet after listening to the host Nagarjuna’s words.But, Nagarjuna never mentioned anywhere to be far from Abhijeet, he just suggested Harika to focus on game.  Abhijeet has a massive fan following outside of the house and his fans might have decided to eliminate her. Post-Saturday episode, Harika is unable to concentrate on the game being far from Abhijeet and getting close to Abhijeet. Harika's sudden behavior has set tongues wagging on social media. We have managed to gather a few tweets for our audience, take a look at them:

