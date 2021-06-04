Telugu Bigg Boss Contestant Ariyana's Bold Statements About Her Latest Picture With RGV

Bigg Boss contestant Ariyana Glory seems to be going great guns on the career front. Do you know how Ariyana got into limelight? She became an overnight celebrity following RGV’s interview. Now, She has shared a latest picture with Ram Gopal Varma, they both have posted pictures holding gym dumbells. And RGV seems to be teaching her.

She shared the picture via Instagram with a message, “When I say or do something I do it, I don't give a damn what you think, I'm doing this for me. ...

People can portray me anyway they want because I don't give a damn… But don't you analyze me and don't you tell me what I am until you get close enough to understand what I am. ...🤙🏻

I don’t give a damm you like me or hate me

I feel good if you understand me ( broad- minded)

I believe in destiny...

I’m ever Thankful to @rgvzoomin sir,

One interview has changed everything in life

Coming Soon with a Crazy Chit chat with RGV sir

