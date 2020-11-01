Telugu Bigg Boss 4 TRP Falls To Record Low

There isn’t a single day where popular reality show Bigg Boss didn’t make headlines and the show has been in the show since it went on aired. Akkineni Nagarjuna is being hosted the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu. The show has created a massive TRPs rating with 18.5 on launch day. Sadly, the show failed to continue the same rating for a long time. In one of the episodes, Nagarjuna said that this season has garnered 8 crore votes. The second weekend, the show registered a TRPs rating of 11 while on weekdays it is believed to be 8 TRPs rating on the show. Star maa is popular entertainment channel but not due to Nagarjuna’s reality show Bigg Boss Telugu. The channel is popular with daily soaps dramas-Karthika Deepika, Guruhalakshmi and few serials. Bigg Boss really show failed to created a half top rating of daily serial Karthika Deepika which is continuously creating 18.5 TRPs every day.

According to the reliable sources, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is believed to registered 3.73 rating of October 23rd. It wouldn’t be wrong, if we said that the show has become the worst show with lowest TRPs rating. It’s a huge disappointment to Nagarjuna’s fans as he is the host of the show. It’s a known fact that, the show has been receiving a lukewarm response from all quarters as they are giving only footage to Monal Gajjar when they are many popular celebrities in the house. There’s not that much hype amongst the audience with this season as there’s new content except Monal Gajjar love track in the house. This could be the reason, the show might have registered a low TRPs rating.

If you are looking forward for tonight episode, then we have super exciting news in our store. All nominated contestants for this week are safe as there’s no elimination in tonight episode. Noel Sean has been eliminated from the show due to health issues. Don’t forget to watch Sakshi Post for more updates.