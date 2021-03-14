Telugu Bigg Boss 3 Contestant Tanish Breaks Silence On Drugs Link

The Bengaluru East Zone Police have issued summons to Telugu Bigg Boss 3 contestant Tanish, a producer, and three others in connection with a drug case. The Govindapura police had recently cracked a narcotics ring run by foreign nationals from Africa.

Now, the news of Tanish's involvement in the drug's case is going viral on social media. Tanish reacted to the fake news and released a video in which he stated that the police have sent him notices under the 67 NDPC act. He said that some of the media houses are spreading fake news on his alleged involvement in the drugs case.

He further added that it is very sad to say that Telugu media houses are publishing fake news without even knowing what the actual truth is. He further asserted that after the completion of his Bigg Boss Show, he has got numerous offers. As a part of it, he met the producer who has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the drugs case. He said that two years ago, he met the producer in Bangalore, and after that, he has never been to the city. He also added that he had never contacted him by phone or even texted him for two years. He also said that he has reacted to the issue because it is very sensitive and will give mental trauma to not only him but also for his parents. He urged the media persons not to publish fake news because he and his family members are not ready to take the trauma anymore. He also made it clear that he will approach the court if the media continues to publish the fake news.

.