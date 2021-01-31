Telugu Anchor Anasuya Remuneration For Item Song in Chaavu Kaburu Challaga

Anasuya Bharadwaj is one of the most talented stars in the Telugu film industry. She proved herself as an actress. She won the hearts of people with her performance in Rangasthalam. She scored good marks for her role as Rangamattha in Ram Charan Tej's Rangasthalam.

With each passing day, the gorgeous diva improved a lot. She is not only busy as an anchor but also as an actress. She is having a couple of films in her kitty. Now, the news is that Anasuya is going to charge a bomb for a special song. Yes! According to the reports, the makers of the movie are going to pay a cheque of Rs. 20 lakh for Anasuya for her special number in Chaavu Kaburu Challaga movie. It is learned that the producers of the film are not stepping back to pay her as it is one of the crucial songs in the film. Netizens are in shock after knowing that Anasuya is charging Rs. 20 lakh for just three minutes. It is said that Jani Master is going to choreograph for the song. As of now, there is no official information regarding this piece of news. Let us not decode much but wait for an official information. Another news that is doing all the rounds in the social media is that Lavanya Tripati is the heroine of the film and is getting a cheque of Rs. 50 to 60 lakh.

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga is an upcoming movie pesented by Allu Aravind. Kartikeya, Lavanya Tripathi, Aamani and others will be seen in the key roles in the flick. Directed by Koushik Pegallapati, Music by Jakes Bejoy and is bankrolled by Bunny Vas Under GA2 Pictures.