Unable to continue her studies as Tollywood called her, popular character artist Hema has now decided to complete her education and earn her degrees. Hema on Sunday appeared for BR Ambedkar Open University entrance examination, the exam centre of which was in Nalgonda.

Hema, 53, had stepped into films as an artist when she was a teenager. As she was getting a slew of offers to feature in several films, she couldn’t complete her studies. She pursued her studies till seventh class and later discontinued it, putting her efforts and focus on her career, that is acting.

The BR Ambedkar Open University in Hyderabad offers an alternative channel to those who missed the opportunities for higher education. The university caters especially to women, working people and those who want to improve their academic qualifications and professional skills.

For those who don’t know her, Hema’s original name is Krishna Venu and she hails from Razole in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district. Hema is the vice-president of Movie Movie Artiste’s Association. Interestingly, Hema had also tried her luck in politics. In 2014, she contested from Kiran Kumar Reddy's Jai Samaikyandhra Party and lost from Mandapeta Assembly constituency.