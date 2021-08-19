Telangana Women's Rights Activists Seek Ban on Crazy Uncles Movie

Popular TV anchor and Bigg Boss contestant Sreemukhi is gearing up to make a big screen splash in the upcoming film 'Crazy Uncles'. Yes, she is playing a key role in the film. Recently, the makers held a press meet to talk about the movie as part of the promotions.

Now, the film is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. Yes, the hilarious trailer of the film has landed in trouble.

Several women’s rights activists of Telangana Mahila Hakkula Vedika has lodged a case against Crazy Uncles team, alleging that the trailer of the film showcases women in a derogatory manner and also disrupts the social fabric of the country. They are also demanding a ban on the ban.

The film is directed by E Sathi Babu. Besides, Sreemukhi, the film also features Raja Ravindra, Mano, and Posani Krishna Murali in the lead roles.