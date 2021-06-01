Telangana Police Demand ePass From Nikhil Siddhartha: Deets Inside

The entire nation has been suffering due to the second wave of Coronavirus. Few celebrities are coming forward to extend their helping hand to the public. Telugu actor Sonu Sood became a messiah to some crores of people and he has been helping common people by providing help in every possible way over the last one year. He is the true hero of the nation.

Now, another Telugu actor seems to have got inspired by Sonu Sood. He is none other than Nikhil Siddhartha. The Tollywood actor had been helping with mobilising medicines, hospital beds and oxygen supply.

Recently, he was stopped by the cops, when he was on his way to deliver 'emergency life-saving medicines' from Uppal to KIMS on Minister road in Hyderabad. He claimed that despite showing the prescription and patient details, he was asked to get an e-pass. Here’s the tweet posted by him:

On the career front, Nikhil will next be seen in 18 pages under the direction Palnati Surya Pratap.It is being produced by Bunny Vas and Allu Aravind under the banner of GA2 Pictures. Incidentally the actor is celebrating his birthday today. Here's wishing him a very happy birthday.