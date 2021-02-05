Telangana Govt Nods For 100% Seat Occupancy In Theatres

The Telangana government gave green signal for 100 percent occupancy in the theatres. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the theatres have been shut. Earlier, the government gave nod for 50 % occupancy and now it is 100 percent occupancy.

The government of Telangana released an order in which it is stated that, "Government keeping in view the orders issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India and SOPs issued by the Ministry of Information & Broadcast, hereby permit to enhance the seating capacity to 100 per cent in Cinemas/Theatres/multiplexes."

The order further states that the management of cinemas/theatres/multiplexes shall ensure the SOPs as laid down by the government.

Big Breaking News: After Karnataka, Telangana Govt nod to 100pc seating in theatres.#Telangana #Tollywood pic.twitter.com/PbNnELk7ew — Sakshi Post (@SakshiPost) February 5, 2021



The 100 percent occupancy in theatres is going to help a lot of films which are going to hit the theatres in the next few days. Recently, the makers of the movies have announced the release dates of their upcoming films.