Telangana, AP Theatres Allot Thalapathy Vijay's Master Halls To Ravi Teja's Krack?

Jan 13, 2021, 12:20 IST
- Sakshi Post

Actor Vijay and Ravi Teja are the bankable stars in the entertainment industry. Both the actors' movies KRACK and Master have hit the screens across the globe. Vijay is a popular star in Telugu who enjoys an unfathomable fan following. The trailer of the Master movie made the fans and audience to must-watch film this Sankranthi.

Unfortunately, the film is facing rejection on the very first day as per the sources. Most of the audience have reserved their tickets to watch the film on the first day. Sadly, people are getting messages that their show has been cancelled. If reports are to go anything by, Vijay's Master theatres are getting replaced by Ravi Teja's Krack which is faring well at the box office. Looks like Ravi Teja's KRACK might be the winner of Sankranthi 2021. Check out the tweets:

