Telangana, AP Theatres Allot Thalapathy Vijay's Master Halls To Ravi Teja's Krack?

Actor Vijay and Ravi Teja are the bankable stars in the entertainment industry. Both the actors' movies KRACK and Master have hit the screens across the globe. Vijay is a popular star in Telugu who enjoys an unfathomable fan following. The trailer of the Master movie made the fans and audience to must-watch film this Sankranthi.

Unfortunately, the film is facing rejection on the very first day as per the sources. Most of the audience have reserved their tickets to watch the film on the first day. Sadly, people are getting messages that their show has been cancelled. If reports are to go anything by, Vijay's Master theatres are getting replaced by Ravi Teja's Krack which is faring well at the box office. Looks like Ravi Teja's KRACK might be the winner of Sankranthi 2021. Check out the tweets:

Due to master disaster reports. Shows are getting cancelled. Krack and Eeswaran will take most of the shows from master.#Master #Eeswaran #Krack pic.twitter.com/6RZM3OMKy9 — மிஸ்டர்.உத்தமன் (@MrUthaman) January 13, 2021

#Master shows in AP/TS is getting cancelled due to low occupancy and shows r given to #Krack Follow our Instagram page at https://t.co/nhpSj2smrL pic.twitter.com/1gPUlLcLkT — S.Mjolnir Mani (@itsMjolnirMani) January 12, 2021

#Master shows are being cancelled in ap and ts for low occupancy in some theatres and #krack is going to occupy

the theatres...mariii 710+ theatres isthe ilane aythedhi Mari .. vijay ki Telugu lo 10cr share is the highest for his previous movie 10cr ke 710+ theaters aa.... — Kranthi G (@g_gk9) January 12, 2021