Teja Sajja's HANU-MAN Teaser Release Date Locked!

Creative director Prashanth Varma is coming up with the first-ever original Indian superhero film HANU-MAN starring talented young hero Teja Sajja playing the titular role. Amritha Aiyer is the female lead in this crazy Pan India film produced prestigiously by K Niranjan Reddy, while Smt Chaitanya presents it.

The makers proclaimed the teaser date of the much-awaited movie. The teaser of Hanu-Man will be out on November 15th. Teja Sajja can be seen standing on a hill and making noise with the conch shell. He wore a multi-color shirt and a panche here. Underwent a remarkable physical transformation, Teja looks fabulous in the poster. Sporting long hair and a beard, he will be seen as a superhero with special powers in the movie. The poster looks fabulous.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Vinay Rai & Raj Deepak Shetty will be seen in vital roles. Popular production house Primeshow Entertainment is producing the movie on a grand scale and top-grade technicians are associated with it. Theee young and talented composers- Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev and Krishna Saurabh are providing soundtracks for the film. Dasaradhi Shivendra takes care of cinematography.

Asrin Reddy is the executive producer, Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer and Kushal Reddy is the associate producer.