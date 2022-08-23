Teja Sajja's Birthday Special Poster From HANU-MAN Out

Promising young hero Teja Sajja who is surprising with his choice of subjects in the very beginning of career celebrates his birthday today. Currently, he’s waiting for the release of his ongoing Pan India superhero film HANU-MAN being directed by creative director Prashanth Varma. On the special occasion of Teja’s birthday, the team unleashed a special poster featuring the actor.

Teja Sajja can be seen in traditional attire with a towel wrapped around his head. Rides a bullock cart, he looks very cheerful in the poster. Teja sports long hair and beard in the movie where he will be seen as a superhero with special powers.

Amritha Aiyer is the female lead, while Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Vinay Rai will be seen in vital roles. Popular production house Primeshow Entertainment is producing the movie on grand scale and top-grade technicians are associating for it.

K Niranjan Reddy is producing the movie, while Smt Chaitanya presenting it. Asrin Reddy is the executive producer, Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer while Kushal Reddy is the associate producer. Dasaradhi Shivendra takes care of cinematography.

Four young and talented composers- Anudeep Dev, Hari Gowra, Jay Krish and Krishna Saurabh are providing sound tracks for the film.

