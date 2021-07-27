Teja Sajja, Priya Varrier, Mega Super Good Films ISHQ Theatrical Trailer Out

Theatres will be re-opening from this week and Teja Sajja, Priya Prakash Varrier’s upcoming film Ishq-Not A Love Story is one of the first films to hit the screens, after the second lockdown. Marks the comeback of South India’s Prestigious Banner Mega Super Good Films, ISHQ will grace the theatres worldwide on July 30th. Today, the makers have released release trailer of the movie.

The trailer sets the tone for a plot that revolves around the lives of a couple played by Teja and Priya Prakash Varrier. However, it is not the typical love story, as the trailer suggests dark sub plots in store for the movie buffs.

The trailer opens with Teja entering a house and behaving weirdly with a lady and her daughter. Then, we get to see the romance of the lead pair. As the trailer progresses, we see the story taking unprecedented turns.

Teja Sajja is exceptional in the role and he looks very matured. Priya appears gorgeous and they seem to have shared rocking chemistry between them.

Although it is first film for director SS Raju, he handled the complicated subject effortlessly. Mahati Swara Sagar wins brownie points for his remarkable BGM, wherein Shyam K Naidu’s cinematography is top-notch and production looks grand.

RB Choudary is the presenter for the film which is the joint production venture of NV Prasad, Paras Jain and Vakada Anjan Kumar.