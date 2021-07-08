Teja, RP Patnaik, and Chandrabose Begin Music Sittings Of Abhiram Daggubati's Debut Film

Anandi Arts is all set to introduce Abhiram Daggubati, son of senior producer Suresh Babu and brother of Rana Daggubati to the Telugu film industry. The young actor's debut film directed by Teja was launched recently in Hyderabad.

The makers have now embarked on the film's music sittings. Director Teja, Music Director RP Patnaik, and Lyricist Chandrabose have started finalizing the tunes for the film.

It was Teja who introduced RP Patnaik and both of them together delivered chartbuster albums in their prime. Now, they are joining hands after many years. They are joined by star writer Chandrabose who is known for his heart-touching lyrics. The combination looks sensational and rests assured Abhiram's first will be a musical bonanza.

The rest of the details of this prestigious project will be revealed soon. P Kiran of Anandi Arts is making the film on a grand scale.