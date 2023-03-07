Terrific Glimpse Of Pushpa 2 On Allu Arjun's Birthday

Stylish Star Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise which was released in December 2021.

The film has been in the news since the makers announced a sequel even before the release of the first part.

Bunny's birthday is around the corner, and Sukumar is planning to give a treat to his fans. Sukumar is said to be preparing a terrific glimpse of Pushpa 2, which he will be unveiling on the occasion of the actor's birthday on April 8, 2023.

Sukumar wants Pushpa 2 glimpse to get a splash in and out of the country.

Pushpa 2 is produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faassil are playing significant roles in the sequel.