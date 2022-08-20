Tees Maar Khan Movie Review, Rating

Release Date: August 19, 2022

Starring: Aadi Saikumar, Payal Rajput, Sunil, Poorna, Thakur Anoop Singh

Director: Kalyanji Gogana

Producer: Nagam Tirupathi Reddy

Music Directors : Sai Karthik

Cinematography : Bal Reddy

Editor: Manikanth

Young actor Aadi Saikumar's Tees Maar Khan released in theatres on Friday. The film is directed by Kalyanji Gogan. Payal Rajput plays the love interest of Aadi in Tees Maar Khan. Check out the review before you book tickets to watch Tees Maar Khan:

Story: Tees Maar Khan(Aadi) is fond of Vasudha (Poorna). Vasudha loves Tees Maar Khan, takes good care of him. In return, Tees Maar Khan has huge love and respect for Vasudha. Vasudha marries Chakri (Sunil). Due to a few reasons, Vasudha is killed by a mafia don? Who is behind Vasudha's death and why does she get killed? How Tees Maar Khan takes revenge against them forms the crux of the story.

What's Hot:

Aadi Saikumar delivers a stellar performer in the film. He excels in three characters. Aadi Saikumar and Payal's on-screen sizzling chemistry is a delight to watch. The first half of the film is loaded with a few twists and turns. The characterization of Aadi and Poorna is good, which are really good. Sunil, Poorna and Srikanth Iyengar does a fine job in the film.

What's Not:

Payal Rajput's character isn't fully developed in the film. The timing of the songs is a major disadvantage to the fiim. Tees Maar Khan is an intriguing and gripping film, but lacks depth in the story

Verdict: Tees Maar Khan is a decent entertainer.

Rating: 2.5

