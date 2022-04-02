Team F3 Wishes Happy Ugadi With A Family Poster Featuring All The Lead Cast

Team F3 is coming with special posters for different occasions and they chose family poster for Ugadi. Wishing everyone on Telugu New Year, they have come up with a new and family poster that features all the lead cast of the movie.

Curiously, Venkatesh and Varun Tej who appeared as ‘Bharya Badhithulu’ in F3 can be seen terrifying them with megaphones in their hands. Rajendra Prasad is with Venkatesh, Varun Tej, while Tamannaah, Mehreen Pirzada, Sonal Chauhan, Sunil, Vennela Kishore and others can be seen other side. The family of F3 is ready to create laughing riot in theatres on May 27th.

Director Anil Ravipudi who delivered only blockbusters is making F3 as a wholesome family entertainer including all the commercial ingredients. Although teaser and trailer of the movie were yet to be release, it has generated lot of buzz already with posters and first song. Dil Raju is the presenter, while Shirish is producing the movie on Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has scored music for the film. Sai Sriram cranks the camera, while Tammiraju is the editor. Harshith Reddy is the co-producer.

Cast: Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Sonal Chauhan etc.

