Taraka Ratna Supposed To Play Key Roles In Two Big Projects Of Tollywood

Late actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna died on February 18, 2023. It is a huge loss to the Telugu film industry. The sudden demise left the entire film industry in deep shock. Still, people are mourning the loss.

The latest news we hear is, Taraka Ratna had a golden chance to make comeback this year with Prabhas' K Project and Balakrishna's NBK108. Producer Ashwin Dutt attended the funeral service of Taraka Ratna, and spoke that Taraka Ratna was supposed to play a key role in the Prabhas-Nag Ashwin movie. He also agreed to do it before his life was cut short by fate.

Director Anil Ravipudi also said that Taraka Ratna was to feature in Balakrishna's NBK108, he was happy with the role and working with his uncle Balakrishna. Unfortunately, he is no more.

Taraka Ratna was the grandson of noted movie actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao and the son of Nandamuri Mohan Krishna. Taraka Ratna acted in a few Telugu movies, including his debut Okato Number Kurraadu and other films.