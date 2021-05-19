Tarak Wants to Keep it Simple, Urges Fans to Stay Home on Birthday

Tollywood Young Tiger Jr NTR will be celebrating his 38th birthday tomorrow, May 20. Jr NTR is currently under isolation after he tested COVID-19 positive. Recently Jr NTR took his twitter space and requested not to celebrate his birthday and asked fans to call off all the celebrations in the wake COVID-19 crisis in the country.

A humble appeal 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/vzEtODgtEf — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 19, 2021

Jr NTR Tweeted: "My dear fans, a big thank you to each and every one of you. I have seen your messages, your videos and your good wishes. Your prayers have kept me going and I am indebted to you all for this love. I am doing very good and I hope to test negative soon (sic). Every year, the affection shown by you on the occasion of my birthday is something I truly cherish. But in these challenging times, the biggest gift you can give me is to stay home and follow lockdown rules." Adding he said, Our country is at war with Covid-19. Our medical community and frontline workers are waging a selfless and tireless war. Many people have lost their loved ones and livelihoods. This is not a time for celebration. This is a time for showing our solidarity with those in need.

Jr NTR humbly requested everyone to wear a mask and stay at home. He asked to extend a helping hand to those who are in need.