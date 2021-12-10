Tarak Sings Kannada Song Geleya in Remembrance of Puneeth Rajkumar at RRR Press Meet Bengaluru

Young tiger Jr NTR is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film ‘RRR. The film is directed by SS Rajamouli and also features Ram Charan in the lead roles. Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Charan and Producer of the film, Danayya attended a press meet in Bengaluru today as part of film's promotions.

During the media interaction at RRR, Jr NTR paid rich tributes to Kannada late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. It is known that the Rajkumar family and NTR family shared a cordial relation. NTR also paid his last respects to the mortal remains of the Sandalwood Power Star who died of heart attack.

NTR was seen crying inconsolably as he hugged Puneeth's brother Shivarajkumar during the funeral. He was accompanied by Nandamuri Balakrishna who was also sobbing.

Earlier, at the RRR press meet, NTR was seen singing the Kannada song Geleya Geleya. Jr NTR also added that this was the last time he will be singing this song.

Back to RRR, the magnum opus will hit the big screens on January 7, 2022.