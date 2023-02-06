Telugu actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna has been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru. It may be recollected that Taraka Ratna suffered a heart attack while participating in Nara Lokesh’s padayatra at Kuppam. He was taken to Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru from Kuppam for better treatment. According to the latest reports, Taraka Ratna is likely to be taken abroad for better treatment by his family members.

As of now, his health condition is stable. His uncle Nandamuri Balakrishna is constantly in touch with doctors and monitoring Taraka Ratna's health.

Last week, the doctors performed a brain scan to check the progress of his health and brain functioning. The doctors will examine the reports and take a call about his further course of treatment.

However, it is not officially confirmed whether Taraka Ratna is being shifted abroad or not.

