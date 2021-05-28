Tarak Gets Emotional On His Grandfather NTR's Birth Anniversary

Young tiger Jr NTR is the grandson of legendary Telugu actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. He was one of the best actors during the ’80s and the ’90s, it was tough for his peers to compete with him. There are countless fans who still worship him in their hearts. Today happens to be the birth anniversary of late actor Nandamuri Tarak Rama Rao. The entire Nandamuri family paid their tributes to Rama Rao on his birth anniversary.

Jr NTR who’s very fond of him, got emotional on his grandfather's birth anniversary. He wrote on Twitter “మా గుండెలను మరొక్కసారి తాకి పోండి తాతా “. Roughly translated into English it means, “Please come back and touch our hearts once more.” Check out the tweet posted by Tarak:



Nandamuri Balakrishna also paid his tributes by penning a heart-touching note for his dad. Check out his tweet:

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is awaiting the release of the period drama ‘RRR’ in which he will be essaying the role of Telugu freedom fighter Komaram Bheem. The film is directed by Rajamouli and produced by Danayya, the film is slated for release on October 13, 2021. On the other hand, Balakrishna will soon be appearing in a movie titled Akhanda, under the direction of Boyapati Srinu. The film is likely to release in theatres early next year.