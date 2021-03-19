Tamilrockers Leaks Vishnu Manchu's Mosagallu On First Day Of Its Release

Latest Telugu film Mosagallu is based on true events that took place in the US. The case was dubbed as a large-scale technical support scam. Shot in both Telugu and English, the film is directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin and produced by Vishnu Manchu under the banner of AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal, Sunil Shetty, Ruhi Singh, Navdeep, Naveen Chandra, and Karma McCain. Mosagallu released in theaters on 19 March 2021.

Now, the film like other new movie releases, is said to have fallen prey to piracy. The movie has been leaked on its first day of release itself in many piracy websites like Tamilrockers and others. After the recent movie Jathi Ratnalu, Mosagallu has become the latest victim to fall prey to priracy.

Mosagallu was made on an estimated budget of 51 crore (US$7 million), making it the most expensive film in Vishnu Manchu's career. Mosagallu is based on true series of incidents that shook the Indian IT Industry in which a whopping $380 million (2,800 Crores) was siphoned off. The movie is about cultural clash — between generations; between east and west; between rich and poor. The call center scam rips off millions of dollars of US taxpayers' money.

The movie has been well recieved by the audience as positive reports are coming from all quarters. However, unfortunately for the filmmakers, the pirated copies of Mosagallu are out on the internet. If you come across such cases, report to the anti-piracy cell.